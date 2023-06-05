Schools banned from holding summer camps 2023

LAHORE – All private educational institutions have been restricted to hold summer camps during vacations this year.

In this regard, Lahore District Education Authority chief Pervaiz Akhtar announced that all schools in Lahore will not be allowed to conduct examinations amid scorching heat or to set up summer camps.

To ensure implementation, authorities also formed committees at the tehsil levels which will submit reports on a daily basis.

Officials also warned that strict action will be taken against those conducting any kind of examinations or summer camps.

District Education Authority also cleared that there will be a complete ban on all kinds of extra-curricular activities during the summer break.

Citizens can file a complaint in the Education Office complaint cell.

Punjab Summer Vacations

The caretaker government in Punjab announced summer vacations in all government and private schools across the region.

Punjab Secretary School Education announced the summer break for juniors, saying summer vacation will start on June 6 and will continue till August 20.

Earlier in the day, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced the summer holidays for private schools. A notification issued by the body’s secretary general stated the holidays will start from June 15-August 14, 2023.