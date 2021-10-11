Schools across country resume regular classes

Islamabad

Schools across the country resumed regular classes on Monday after the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) eases the coronavirus restrictions after a visible reduction in the coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The educational institutions were earlier operating on 50 per cent capacity after they reopened following intermittent closures due to the prevalence of COVID-19. All the students were attending the school on alternate days and the school timings were also reduced.

Last week, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) head Asad Umar had announced that all educational institutions would start normal classes from October 11 (today). The planning and development minister had made this announcement in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

“Based on the reduced level of COVID disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from 11th October,” he had said in a tweet

