School van caught fire in orange town, who is responsible?

Arsalan Raja

THE heartbreaking incident has happened in the very start of this year, in which eight children suffered burns as their school van caught fire near the metropolis’ Orangi Town area. The Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan has given protection of life to its citizens therefore it is the duty of State to guarantee the protection of life of its citizens. State has the duty to ensure that such protection is given to each citizen of Pakistan by following and implementation of the relevant laws which were made to protect and preserve life.

This tragic incident in the very start of this year is a case of criminal negligence on the part of the high officials of Government, hence the responsible parties must be dealt with under the provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, relating to culpable homicide and grievous bodily harm. Like any first world country, an immediate F.I.R should be lodged against high officials of departments concerned. An FIR should be lodged against the Secretary Transport Sindh and Regional Transport Officer of Karachi, working directly under the Transport Minister of Sindh and are directly responsible for the said incident as they certainly failed to carry out inspections to ensure that the school van had a proper and valid fitness certificate.

An FIR should be lodged against the DIG Traffic Karachi as the responsibility equally lies on DIG Traffic Karachi who failed to implement the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965. Motor Vehicles Rules, requires to physically examine the Public Service Vehicles, including their fuel tanks, and overall conditions. The responsibility also lies on the Chief Inspector Explosives as the Federal Government has vested the Chief Inspector Explosives with sufficient powers for licensing, monitoring and enforcement in respect of Examination and testing of vehicles. And to maintain the standard approved under the Mineral Industrial Gases Safety Rules, 2010.

It is notable that under section 23(2)(b) and (d) of the OGRA Ordinance 2002, it is the responsibility of OGRA to grant licenses to those who “”undertake transporting, filling, marketing or distributing of LPG, LNG or CNG”. Therefore, it is the responsibility of OGRA to ensure that CNG is safely stored in cylinders, particularly in public service vehicles. It is a duty of OGRA to implement the Petroleum Rules, 1985, and senior officials of OGRA must regularly check it. OGRA has failed to ensure implementation of relevant laws, rules and standards. Accordingly, it is utterly clear that OGRA has also failed to fulfil their obligations under the relevant laws and OGRA’s high officials are thereby liable for criminal action under the Pakistan Penal Code and bear the responsibility for being criminally negligent in this incident.

The newly formed Government must direct OGRA to ensure strict action against the license holders running the petrol pumps and CNG stations, if they are found selling lose petrol or providing CNG to the vehicles which have either unbranded cylinders or cylinders of substandard brands not approved by concerned authorities. It is a duty of the Government of Pakistan to ensure and direct all the DIG Traffics to ensure that all public carrying vehicles, without obtaining fitness certificates, be kept off the roads and the Chief Inspector of Explosives, in exercise of powers conferred upon them under the Mineral Industrial Gases Safety (MIGS) Rules, 2010 read with Petroleum Rules, 1937, shall ensure action against decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), illegal sale of petrol and unfit vehicles, by carrying out inspection from time to time.

—The writer is a Barrister-at-Law and an Advocate of the High Court.

