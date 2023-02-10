School timings changed in Sindh

KARACHI – The government of Sindh on Thursday revised new timings for all educational institutions amid a change in weather in the country’s southeastern region.

A notification shared by the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions said “As the severity of the cold wave has reduced across the province, the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department restored the previous timings of the educational facilities with immediate effect.”

Last month, the authorities changed the timings for all private and state-run educational institutions in wake of the cold wave, after which classes commenced half an hour late, at 8.30 am.

The previous notification has now been withdrawn ahead of the spring season across Sindh.

Lately, the provincial authorities also announced to promote students of grades I-III without exams, while exams for classes IV to VIII will be held as per the schedule.

The development comes after a meeting of the steering committee which was held in the provincial capital earlier today.