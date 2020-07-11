School of Tomorrow: Experts discuss impact of Covid-19 on education WHO recognizes Pakistan’s response to coronavirus

Zubair Qureshi

Participants at an online seminar discussed impact of Covid-19 on education, the challenges as well as the opportunities the pandemic has brought in its wake.

They were addressing the first virtual School of Tomorrow (SOT) Conference titled ‘A World of Tomorrow: Negotiating a Better Future’ organized by Beaconhouse.

During the virtual session, a special video message from the Director General (DG) of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was also played in which the WHO chief recognized and lauded efforts of the Pakistan government for ‘its comprehensive response to Covid-19.’

Dr Ghebreyesus said the WHO was working closely with the Government of Pakistan in controlling and containing the virus.

The opening session of the conference, moderated by Beaconhouse CEO Kasim Kasuri, included Federal Minister for Educaiton Shafqat Mahmood, the OECD’s Director General for Education & Skills Andreas Schleicher, a leading epidemiologist from London School of Hygiene Dr Mishal Khan and The Baroness Mobarik CBE, member of the UK’s House of Lords.

Shafqat Mahmood speaking on the occasion emphasized the importance of SOPs for students and faculty in evaluating school openings, which he suggested might take place on 15 September.

He addressed the issue of girls’ education and out-of-school children in Pakistan suggesting the same remote learning strategies that were being devised for Covid could address both other issues.

Dr Mishal Khan said while Covid-19 was serious, it has been overly hyped, and that “more than 4,000 people die on a daily basis from other illnesses like Tuberculosis”. She stressed that there are many other diseases and viruses, some far more serious than Covid, that we have learnt to live with.