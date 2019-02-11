School of Leadership organizes 4-day capacity building workshop for teachers

Staff Reporter

The School of Leadership has set into motion a 4-day capacity building workshop titled “Teachers as Facilitators”.

The program, Teachers as Facilitators with the theme ‘Ignite the Light’ is designed to equip teachers with concepts, crafts and competence required to make learning sessions effective and inspiring for students.

The objective of the workshop is to enable teachers to prepare today’s student for the opportunities of tomorrow.

Teachers will be trained to provide a personalized learning environment to nurture students’ passions; build relevance between different learning experiences and let them design their own learning projects and processes in collaboration with others.

Speaking about the program, Shireen Naqvi, Founding Director at SoL stated, “Teachers as Facilitators is an all-encompassing workshop that will enable teachers to develop a learning environment that is relevant to and reflective of their students’ social and linguistic experiences. They will act as guides, mediators, consultants, instructors and advocates for the students, helping to effectively connect their culturally – and community – based knowledge to the classroom learning experiences.

A teacher takes up the mantle of a facilitator which essentially means that the he or she should not take up the role of a moderator who controls the activities of the learners, rather, should be the catalyst for spirits of creativity, innovation and free thinking.

By the end of the workshop, participants of this workshop will be able to apply the art of facilitation in the classroom to provoke thinking and meaningful understanding.

This ensures concentration, depth, retention and productive expression. Besides educating students, it is often about encouraging them, not only to impart useful knowledge, but the faith in themselves to act on it.

With great aspirations to bring about a positive change on academic, social, cultural and commercial fronts, SoL is poised to grow into an enduring centre of excellence, offering world-class learning opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.

