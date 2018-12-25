School Libraries Convention 2018 held

Staff Reporter

Libraries are considered to be the heart of any academic institution including schools. To provide an opportunity to school librarians about knowing the emerging trends and ideas in the realm of school libraries, School Libraries Association and Goethe-Institut Pakistan organized “School Libraries Convention 2018” at the Generation’s School, South Campus, Karachi. Over 200 library professionals and school heads participated in the event.

The knowledge sharing day covered online sessions by international speakers from UK, USA, Australia and Qatar, including hands-on workshops from Pakistan-based facilitators.

A panel discussion on “Creating hope and possibilities of learning for public school children through libraries” was also conducted with the panelists from USAID Pakistan Reading Project, Sindh Education Foundation, Public Private Partnership Project, School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, Zindagi Trust, Pakistan Space Science Education Center and Rotary Pakistan Literacy Mission.

The panelists stressed the need to come up with avenues and opportunities to bolster love for reading in students attending public schools and do not deprive any child from having a library at their institution.

Furthermore, 21st century learning opportunities including STEAM education should also be considered for government school children to harness their creativity and curiosity. The panelists appreciated the idea of initiating a school libraries association and acknowledged its objectives and programs.

The event concluded with a video message by International Association of School Librarianship (IASL)’s president “Katy Manck”. Furthermore, an MOU signing ceremony was also organized between SLA and Rotary Pakistan Literacy Mission.

School Libraries Association is a group of excited, dedicated and passionate school and university librarians, committed to initiate avenues and opportunities for improvement of school libraries across Pakistan.

