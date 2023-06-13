School holidays in Karachi due to Cyclone Biparjoy?

KARACHI – Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and it is heading towards Sindh coasts, with Karachi and adjourning areas receiving drizzle and windstorms with gusty winds.

As people are curious to know about school closure, Sindh government spokesperson has responded to the reports of holidays in educational institutions.

On Tuesday, Karachi Administrator and PPP leader Murtaza Wahab said the government has not decided anything to close schools in wake of extreme weather.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister or any cabinet members have not shared any updates for people who are looking for official confirmation.

In a similar development, the Sindh government has announced canceling all examinations. In a notification, it said all examinations, education seminars, summer camps, and education-related activities may be cancelled/rescheduled from 14th June 2023 till the end of the storm.

Amid the fear, civil, and military authorities have started efforts to evacuate thousands of people residing in the coastal areas.

Lately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting to take protective measures to avoid possible cyclone Biparjoy; DG Rangers Sindh, GOC Hyderabad Garrison, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar also holds an emergency meeting in Badin to review precautionary measures while fresh troops were deployed in the region.