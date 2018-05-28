School, health activities in Mohmand Agency

Peshawar

Eye Care Services Program FATA has conducted schools screening activities to school going children in different areas with the aim of the activity is to reduce morbidity and mortality related to eye health and nutritional disorders in children less than 12 years of age. Along with that the children were made aware of importance of cleanliness and precautionary measures of communicable eye diseases. A qualified team of Eye Care Program FATA along with doctors, ophthalmic technicians and supporting staff participated in the said activity.

In these schools a total No of 4279 students suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team and given medicines on spot. Total No of 3341 students provided medicines for seasonal diseases. The elders of these far flung tribal areas thanked Director Health Dr. Jawed Khan and for providing core related to health of their children.—APP