School enrolment campaign launched

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad launched the school enrolment campaign 2018 here at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) on Monday.

He electronically entered the names of Hassan Ali and Eman Fatima at a tablet to enter their names for two public sector schools. Both the children were also given gift hampers containing books.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that media and other stakeholders should come forward to make this campaign a success.

He reiterated the performance of the Punjab government in schools education sector and said that government reforms have help to improve the quality of public sector schools in different ways.