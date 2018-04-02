School enrollment seminar, walk held

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Government Teachers Association in order to increase enrollment ratio in government-run schools, held a walk and seminar in collaboration with Education Support Program in high school Killi Khankei Zareef of district Sherani here.

District Chairman Sultan Sherani led the walk, he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hayat Kakar, District Education Officer Lal Jan Musakhail, Deputy District Education Officer Gul Shah Khan Mandokhail and President GTA Bhutto Sherani.

The walk went round the village and drew the attention of parents, notables and community members to the noble cause. The participants were holding banner inscribed with slogan asking parents to enroll their children in schools.