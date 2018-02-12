School education budget raised 400 %: Mashhood

Punjab-Tianjin University to provide technical, vocational education

Staff Reporter

Punjab School Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that Punjab Tianjin Technical University is a futuristic project which will provide vistas to 55 per cent students which did not have other career options besides IT, business, medicine and engineering after intermediate studies in the past.

In an interview, he said some 40-45 per cent students pursued higher education in medicine, engineering, information technology and business studies after intermediate and A levels, while the rest were left without much options, adding that first-ever technology university would provide technical and vocational education to students from class 8 onwards on the Chinese education model. To a question, he said PTU would start working from March 1, adding that Head of Departments and Deans of Technical University will be Chinese nationals, adding the students would become technologists and make the country proud across the globe with their skills.

Pointing out his government’s landmark initiatives, he said the Punjab government had raised school education budget to 365 billion rupees which was meagre 62 billion rupees before Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif took over as Punjab Chief Minister.

He said all education departments, including the higher education, special education, school education, Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education were allocated 62 billion rupees during the previous regimes, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif increased it 400 per cent which was reflective of his education friendly policies.

Talking about the achievements as School Education Minister over the past four and half years, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said transparency and merit had been the hallmark of his administration, adding that these principles induced the foreign donor agencies to fund school education in Punjab.

“It is matter of pride for me as minister education that United Kingdom is the largest donor in the education sector in Punjab and all funding is due to the unshakeable confidence of UK government in the governance module in Punjab”, he said and added the British would fund Punjab school education department on the vocational training education from class 8 in all public sector schools in Punjab.

To a query, he said the teaching standards were raised through the recruitment of PhD, MPhil and at least master degree holders in Punjab School department, stressing that 100 PhDs were serving as educators in Punjab schools today.

He said teacher training module, today, was the largest in the world in school education and 450,000 teachers were provided training, adding that the training was started on University College London (UCL), Cambridge and Oxford model. “Digital libraries will be launched in all public sector schools in Punjab from the month of March 2018”, he said.