School & College launched for needy students

Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Provincial Minister of Punjab for Management and Professional Development, Syed Hasnain Abbas Gardezi, Chairman, Noor-ul-Huda Trust® inaugurated “The AIMS School & College” at Murree Expressway located in suburbs of Islamabad.

The AIMS School & College was established aimed to impart quality education to the students belonging to the poorest and marginalised communities. The School provides free education and boarding facilities to the poor students who can’t afford education facilities. The students from Class 6th to 12th Grade are living at the temporary hostel belonging from all provinces of Pakistan including Federal Capital, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir appreciated the donors, stakeholders and well-wishers of Noorul Huda Trust ® for extending their valuable financial and human support in construction of this education complex at suburbs of Islamabad.

While quoting the example of China and United States, Syed Fakhar Imam further said that, these countries progressed through quality education and become the most developed countries in the whole world. There is a need to transform in the field of education, the Noorul Huda® set the best example of quality education by establishing The AIMS School & College, which will provide quality education to over 500 students every year.—PR