School celebrates 40 years of excellence

Khudam Subhani

Rawalpindi

The City School, Cantt Pre-Junior Rawalpindi celebrated fourty years of academic excellence of the City School by an awe-inspiring exhibition of performing arts. The annual day of the branch entitled “Le Live Excellence” was exquisitely embellished with numerous breathtaking performances that left the audience wonderstruck. The inception of the show was marked with recitation followed by energetic anthems.

Role-playing and vigorous rock and roll performances were the highlight of the show. The young performers of grade 1 and 2 were filled with endless zest and fervour through out the show and made the spectators spell bound by their terrific recitals.

They confidently took part in different enactments and conveyed valuable messages to the audience. It was a very soulful event and the audience was full of praise about the terrific performers.