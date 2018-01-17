School-based domicile to be started in FATA: CS

Peshawar

The Political Agents of all the agencies in FATA would issue school based domicile to all the students reading in class 10th like those studying in the settled districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In this connection the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has asked the additional chief secretary FATA to direct all the political agents of FATA to make arrangements for issuing of domicile certificates to the students in their respective schools with immediate effect, said a press release issued here.

It further said that political agents of different agencies have to arrange Performa of domicile certificate and distribute the same to the students of class 10th through agency education officer and principals of different schools. Every student will return the filled Performa along with a copy of form B or Detailed Marks Certificate of class 9th as a proof of date of birth, CNIC copy of father/Guardian and undertaking on a plain paper dully signed by father guardian of the student.—APP