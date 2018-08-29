School attacked again

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police on Sunday claimed to have foiled a terror bid targeting a girls’ school in Ghizer district and arrested 13 suspected terrorists. According to Deputy Inspector General Gohar Nafees, all the arrested suspects are students of a local seminary run by a local named Inayatullah. Even, the suspects were planning to blow up the school which is part of the Agha Khan Schools network using bombs on Saturday night. Ahsanullah who was heading the ‘terrorist group’ has been arrested. Gilgit-Baltistan schools have been under attack of terrorists.

Earlier this month, at least 15 schools were fully or partially damaged in Diamer district. At least one suspected terrorist involved in destroying the schools has been killed whereas some two dozen others have been taken into custody during crackdowns in the area. Further, girls’ schools were also targeted by extremist forces in 2011 and 2015. Some traditions and extremism are main reasons for local resistance to female education in the district, which has the lowest literacy rate in Gilgit-Baltistan. Diamer is the lowest-ranking district in terms of quality of education, with a score of 36.37, and among the 10 lowest-ranking districts in Pakistan.

There are 244 government schools in the district, out of them, 156 are for boys and 88 are for girls, according to Alif Ailaan. Of the 16,800 students enrolled in government schools, only 20pc or 3,479 are girls. The terrorist attacks have a devastating impact on literacy rate of the country and its development. Therefore, we all request the law reinforced agencies to make this matter so serious that strict action should soon be taken in order to protect the schools and the lives of innocent students.

FIDA SHAH

Karachi

