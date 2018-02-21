School admin attacks polio team

Staff Reporter

A four-member team of polio health workers, ac-companied by Assistant Commissioner Sheikh Rafiq, was allegedly attacked by a school’s admini-stration in Karachi’s Nazimabad area Tuesday af-ter the team attempted to vaccinate its students against polio.

A First Information Report against the school was registered in the Nazimabad police station after the incident, with the assistant commissioner as the complainant. The institution was subsequently sealed. The health workers had visited the school earlier to administer the polio vaccine to students.

However, the school had reportedly refused to allow the children to be vaccinated, following which a team comprising polio health workers Asma, Shazia, Raees, Farrukh and Raheela Masroor visited the school and insisted that the school officials should not hinder them in their work.

Despite insis-tence from the polio team, the school administration allegedly refused to budge and physically attacked health workers as well as Rafiq.

The car used by the health workers was also damaged. Inspector General Police Sindh A.D. Khawaja ordered the senior superintendent of police Central to submit a detailed report of the incident.