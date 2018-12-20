Scholarship for southern Punjab backward areas students

President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Thursday.

He gave an overview of UMT to the chief minister about the key achievements of the varsity, its foreign linkages, excellence in teaching and research program, scholarship program, PhD faculty and that how within 15 years of receiving the charter from the Punjab Assembly, the university had grown into a formidable force on the academic scene of Pakistan.

“It is a proud moment for the nation that the varsity has been ranked among top 500 in QS Asia Universities Ranking 2019 and also top 250 in Academic and Employer Reputation”, he updated the Chief Minister.

He told the CM that the university under the umbrella of ILM Trust was tremendously contributing to socioeconomic development and human resources improvement in Pakistan. Ibrahim briefed the Chief Minister about the services of Late Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad in the knowledge economy of the country as well as the international world.

The Chief Minister Punjab was delighted to learn about the role of UMT in transforming society and preparing the youth for future challenges. Buzdar appreciated the role of UMT in imparting quality education as a center of excellence to equip the next generation with contemporary knowledge and essentials of R&D.

He said he was pleased to know about UMT’s finest scholarship program, PhD faculty, its linkages with the world-renowned universities like Harvard, George Mason, Heidelberg University, Germany, McGill University, Canada, Texas Tech University, USA, Turkish Aviation Academy, University of Antwerp, Belgium, University of Bedfordshire, UK, Wuhan University, China and many others.

The CM said that he was impressed to know that more than 17,000 of UMT alumni were serving nationally and globally in leading organizations including the companies of UK, USA, Japan, UAE, Malaysia, Qatar and many others.

He also appreciated the endeavors of varsity for raising awareness regarding CPEC by organizing conferences and seminars and by establishing CPEC research center at the campus followed by teaching of Chinese language.—INP

