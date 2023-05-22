Scholarship cheques distributed among students under SWF Phase-II

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday distributed scholarship cheques among 170 students under the Students’ Welfare Fund Phase-II and Flood Affected Fund Scholarship.

According to a university spokesman, the vice chancellor distributed scholarship cheques amounting to Rs 2.5550 million among 170 students including 123 from Khairpur Mirs and Shaheed Benazirabad districts at a ceremony.

According to details, 76 students of Khairpur Mirs district and 47 students of Shaheed Benazirabad district have received scholarship cheques of over Rs. 1.78 million under Flood Affected Fund Scholarship Program while Scholarship cheques of over Rs. 0.793 million were distributed among 47 other students under the Students’ Welfare Fund Phase-II.