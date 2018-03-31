Scholars urged to raise awareness regarding HIV, AIDS

Quetta

Balochistan Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir Friday said that teachers, scholars and civil society members should play their role in promotion of awareness regarding HIV/AIDS.

He was addressing an awareness seminar on HIV/AIDS, organized by Balochistan AIDS Control Programme (BACP) and attended by officers, professors, scholars, doctors and others, a press issued here said.He said the awareness was important so that the people affected with AIDS could come forward for treatment of the deadly disease.

He said the BACP was making best efforts for checking HIV/AIDS from the province. He apprised the participants of the seminar that the number of registered AIDS patients had increased from 6 to 929 in Balchistan during last two years.

Provincial Manager AIDS Control Programme, Dr. Noor Qazi said the number of AIDS patients was 3,000 out of which only 929 had been registered in the province. He regretted that majority of the people of province were ill informed about HIV/AIDS. Dr. Noor said that free of charge HIV/AIDS diagnostic centers had been set up in 28 districts of the province as part of Balochistan government’s efforts to eliminate the fatal diseases from the province.— APP