Scholars urge people to ensure SoPs implementation

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The religious scholars and clerics from different schools of thought urged to ensure implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) besides strict following of government instruction regarding hides collection on the eve of Eid Ul Azha.

The request was made by officials of district administration Attock in a meeting held to devise a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming religious festival of Eid Ul Azha- in view of pandemic with members of District Peace Committee in Attock. The meeting of district peace committee was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and largely was attended by members of district peace committee besides clerics from different schools of thought.