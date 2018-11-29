Scholars to speak on Islamic integrative economic system

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

On the occasion of 26th annual Urs of Pir Mohammad Zahid Khan of Mohra Sharif being held at Zahidabad, near Tarnol here on Sunday, December 2, 2018, high calibre scholars will speak on how to facilitate adoption of Islamic integrative economic system in the country. The one-day event will be presided over by international scholar Pir Aulia Badshah Farooque, Sajjadah Nasheen, Mohra Sharif.

Zahidabad is the centre of a religious academy and a hospital for general public running on cost-free basis. Pir Khan Sahib had played a practical role in the Pakistan movement especially in the historic 1948 referendum in North West Frontier Province now Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.

