Scholars stress need for peace, love and equality

Staff Reporter The government is determined to provide full cooperation in all the efforts being made, in all parts of the world, for establishing peace and security. The University of Karachi in this scenario has taken a positive initiative by organizing the International Seerah Conference, which reflects its efforts for promoting peace on the national and international levels. These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Sunday. He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the two-day long ISC 2020, which was held at Professor Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium located at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, Karachi University. The theme of the conference was Prophetic Teachings: Peace, Co-existence and Reconciliation. More than 40 research papers were presented during the two-day long ISC 2020. “I assure you that this Seerah Conference (ISC-2020) is in line with the policy, of the Government of Pakistan, relating to sustainable domestic, regional and global peace.” The KU VC Khalid Iraqi observed that the world does not need atomic or biological or chemical weapons, it needs joint efforts to fight against the social problems like poverty, hunger, illiteracy, injustice to bring durable peace in the world. “We should have the ability to listen to other’s points of view as well as understand and accept them regardless that we do not agree with them.”He stressed that societies particularly youngsters should focus on getting knowledge and do not give up the learning process. Meanwhile, Professor Dr Ioan Dura from Romania shared that he would return to his country with lots of good memory and making many friends during a very short stay in Karachi. He said that he would like to invite KU faculty members in Romania so that the message of interfaith harmony could be spread easily. Professor Dr Michal Valčo from Solovakia shared that he was touched with the warm welcome he and other foreign scholars received on the campus and observed that such dialogues and moots are essential in strengthening interfaith harmony.