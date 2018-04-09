Scholars of Central European University visit PSCA

Staff Reporter

A delegation of foreign scholars and researchers from Central European University, Budapest, Hungry, on Sunday visited Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre, Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lahore (PSCA).

The researchers include Mr Bach from Hungry, Miss Danielle from the USA and Mr Jama from Somalia.

The delegation was apprised of functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Operations Commander SP Muhammad Naveed and lead officials of the authority heading various units.

Foreign scholars and researchers were taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre.

Operations Commander SP Muhammad Naveed briefed the delegation with audio visual presentations on various objectives as well as operational approaches and enforcement mechanism of PPIC3 resulting in wonderful outcomes.

The delegation was briefed about PSCA’s premier project PPIC3, which is a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift Emergency & Police responses including, but not limited to, intelligent traffic management, dispatch of Punjab Police, PRU and Dolphin Force, 1122 Emergency response, Criminal Identification/Investigations, virtual surveillance and Media Monitoring.

The delegation highly appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.

The scholars specially congratulated the authority for induction of qualified youth, among whom 25 percent are females. Foreign researchers were told that PSCA is collaborating with top universities in research and development regarding safety parameters and protocols.

The visit was planned out jointly with collaboration of Aurat Foundation with reference to the scholars’ request of study tour seeking first-hand insight into the PPIC3 faculty.