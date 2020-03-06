Scholars call for adhering to Islamic teaching for a healthy life

Staff Reporter

Religious scholars from home and abroad called for taking care of nutritional health in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him).

Speaking at an international seminar held here on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on the topic of ‘Prophetic Guidance regarding Nutritional Health’ they emphasized the need of adhering to Islamic teachings to have a healthy life.

They spoke about the importance of Halal and hygienic food. They referred to various sayings and practices of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) relating to good health and food habits. A balanced and moderate life-style, close to nature and spiritual values was the main factor of His teachings, they added.

The event was arranged by the University’s Department of Seerat Studies, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies. This was for the first time, that the University has arranged a gathering of religious scholars to discuss the issue of human-health and food habits in the light of the Islamic teachings.

The key-note speaker at the inaugural session was Dr. Muhammad Yasin Mazhar Siddiqui from Ali Garh India and Prof. Dr. Fath-Ur-Rehman Al Qurashi, chairman Department of Hadith, International Islamic University.

They shared their knowledge and latest studies on nutrition and healthy lifestyle. They asserted that keeping high the golden principles of life, preached and practiced by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is imperative for a healthy and successful life. They called for adopting integrated and holistic approach to achieve ultimate success in all spheres of life.

Earlier, Chairman Department of Seerat Studies Dr. Shah Moeen Ud Din Hashmi highlighted the objectives of the seminar. Vote of thanks was presented by Professor Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

They thanked the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum for his support and encouragement, holding dialogue and discussion on the contemporary issues, relating to the welfare of the society.