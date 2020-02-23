Scholars asked to work on technology

City Reporter President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh asked the scholars to work on the topic of technology and spiritualism. This he stated while he was addressing to a dinner hosted by him in the honor of International Seerah Conference foreign delegates, last evening at University campus. Those who attended the dinner were included Ioan Dura, (Romania) Prof. Dr. Michle Valco, (Slovakia) Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, (Australia) Prof. Bushra Iqbal, (Germany) Roxana Marina, (Romania) and Den, Seerah Chair, Karachi University, Dr. Aziz Ur Rahman Saifee. In his welcome Speech , Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh said that Seeratun Nabi is a very huge topic, life of our prophet teach us welfare of the people, peace, and high moral values, but my question is how we are following Seerat of the prophet of Islam. He said that our level of belief is trust upon God which is over and above to our belief. He said there is lack of trust among the public.