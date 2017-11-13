Scholar to discuss Rumi’s relevance to modern era

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dr Aziz Ali Najam, Provost Strategic Planning and Development, National University of Medical Sciences, Islamabad and the author of the book Bishnau, will deliver a talk on Rumi’s relevance in the modern era, as part of Aga Khan University’s 6sf lecture series, here on Monday.

Dr Najam’s talk will focus on the extraordinary life of Rumi and particularly on his concept of divine love, said an announcement here on Friday.

Dr Aziz Najam acquired his Master’s degree from Peshawar University and started his teaching career at Edwards College and P.A.F. College Peshawar.

He then proceeded to UK for further studies. After obtaining a doctorate from University of Sussex, he worked as a post-doctoral fellow at University of Essex, Colchester, and Brunel University, London.