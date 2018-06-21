Schemes planned to improve enrolment, quality of education

The government, as part of its measures to improve quality of education and increase enrolment and retention, would execute around 35 development schemes for which Rs. 8,753.607 million have been earmarked during forthcoming fiscal year.

These development schemes also include 20 new projects and focus would remain on establishment, strengthening and rehabilitation of schools and colleges in Capital, literacy, scholarships and training and capacity building of teachers and education managers.

An Annual Development Plan for next fiscal year showing details revealed that Rs. 3,704.486 million had been earmarked for 25 schemes relating to establishment, uplifting, strengthening and rehabilitation of schools and colleges in Capital. The total cost of 25 schemes is Rs. 19717.215 million.

Similarly, for training and capacity building of teachers and education managers, five schemes had been planned for which Rs. 149.121 million had been earmarked. Total cost of these schemes is Rs. 2,334.905 million.

The data further revealed that three literacy schemes planned to be implemented during next fiscal year for which Rs. 2,800 million had been allocated. Total cost of these schemes is Rs. 14,346.048 million.—APP

Related