Xander Schauffele produced another brilliant but brief round at East Lake to cut leader Scottie Scheffler’s lead in the TOUR Championship to just a single stroke before a weather warning forced the close of play on day 3.

Coming into the second last day two strokes ahead, Scheffler’s lead of the TOUR Championship was quickly cut down to one as Schauffele carded a 1-under through 12 holes on his round, while the Masters champion Scheffler was even par.

Schauffele, who started the week at 6-under, entered Saturday’s third round at 17-under after rounds of 66 and 63. He made four birdies and three bogeys in his 12 holes before the lightning arrived.

Fourteen of the 29 players will have rounds left to complete Sunday morning including Schauffele and Scheffler who have six holes to go.

Scheffler sits at 19-under total followed by Schauffele at 18-under.

Meanwhile, Sungjae Im moved up to third place at 16-under for the tournament with four holes left, while Rory McIlroy moved to 15-under with two holes to go.

Hideki Matsuyama had the lowest round of the day among those who finished before play was halted. He shot a 7-under 63 and moved up to the ninth place.

Justin Thomas and Sepp Straka had the lowest rounds among players still out on the course with both golfers at 6-under through 17. Thomas will be left with just a 2-foot birdie putt at the 18th green Sunday morning, as play was suspended before he could make the tap-in.