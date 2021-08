Schedule updated for England’s tour of Pakistan

The schedule for England Men’s and England Women’s joint tour of Pakistan has been updated.

All fixtures have been moved to Rawalpindi and moved forward one day to assist with England Men’s and Pakistan Men’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The teams will travel together and will depart the UK on October 9.

13 October:

1st IT20, Pakistan Women v England Women; Rawalpindi.

1st IT20, Pakistan Men v England Men; Rawalpindi.

14 October:

2nd IT20, Pakistan Women v England Women; Rawalpindi.

2nd IT20, Pakistan Men v England Men; Rawalpindi.

17 October:

1st ODI, Pakistan Women v England Women; Rawalpindi.

19 October:

2nd ODI, Pakistan Women v England Women; Rawalpindi.

21 October:

3rd ODI, Pakistan Women v England Women; Rawalpindi.

