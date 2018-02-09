Schedule of submitting LLB exam forms issued

Rawalpindi

The Punjab University has announced the schedule for holding LLB Annual Examination 2018, under which the last date of submitting admission forms and fee for LLB Part-I is May 8.

According to the schedule, students can submit their Part-I forms with double fee till May 23.

Moreover,students appearing for LLB Part-II can submit their forms and fee till May 9, while they can submit their forms with double fee till May 24.

Similarly,the candidates taking appearing in LLB Part-III annual exam can submit their forms along with the fee till May 10, while they will be charged double fee till May 25.

The LLB,Part-I, II and III Examinations will start from second week of July.—APP