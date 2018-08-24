Schedule for PCB chairman election next week

LAHORE :The schedule for election of new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be announced next week.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of

PCB Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Afzal Haider, with the

Board officials here on Friday at Gaddafi Stadium.

“The Election Commissioner will make arrangements for free and fair election of the PCB chairman. Once the election commissioner receives nominations from the prime minister, and after formation of the Board

of Governors (BoGs), the chief election commissioner, with Deputy

Election Commissioner Ahmed Shahzad Farooq Rana, will announce the schedule for the election of the Board chairman next week,” said a spokesman for the PCB.

