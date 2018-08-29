Schedule for formal inspection of patrolling posts issued

Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh has issued schedule for formal inspection of patrolling posts in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi regions.

As per details, formal inspections report will be submitted in the office of the Additional IG Patrolling till Sept 7.

DSP Buildings Naveeda Hameed will inspect Patrolling Post Behria Town, Wahgrian, Jaat Nagar, Aliabad, Malik Mehboob, Sabir Shaheed, Chak Deda, Mauza Ghallan, Bonga Saleh, Qasimpura, Pull Manga, Chingus, Khadar, Sahi Morr, Nawan Lok in Lahore and Gujranwala regions.

DSP Inspections Saeed Ahmad will inspect patrolling post Jalla Chowk, Jassuana Banglow, Bucheki, Ali Pur Banglow, Pull Propian, Sahianwala, Makuan Chowk, Adda Khiderwala, Jhamra Satiana, Kanjwani Banglow, Khaiwala Banglow, Riazabad, Chak Bahadar, Pir Abdur Rehman, Dal Morr, Durri Gondal, Ratta Matta, Pull Dabba and Chak No 498/GB in Faisalabad region.

DSP Operations Asghar Tanveer will inspect patrolling post Bahria Town, Ghousia Chowk, Bahlot Thatta, Bewer, Khattar, Shah Khaki, Shah di Lass, Ghelan Kalan, Chowk Pindori, J&P GT Road, Missa Kaswal, Misri Morr, Kotkay, Akhori, Dhurnal, Mathial, Dhoke Pathan, Parhal and Dalailpur in Rawalpindi Region.—APP

