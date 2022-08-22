Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a detailed schedule of the test series which will be played between the hosts, Pakistan and England in December.

The three-match test series will be the second leg of England’s tour to Pakistan, following seven Twenty20 Internationals which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from 20 September to 2 October.

Ben Stokes’ side will open the tour in Rawalpindi from 1-5 December, before the second test takes place in Multan from 9-13 December. Karachi will be the venue for the last test match which will take place from 17-21 December.

This will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 test matches with the home side winning five and losing three.

England played in Multan during their last visit in 2005 as well, losing the match by 22 runs. The venue has staged five Tests, with Pakistan winning three and losing one.

Meanwhile, National Stadium in Karachi has seen Pakistan win 23 Test matches and remains the greenshirts’ favourite hunting ground. It is also the place of one of Babar Azam’s most memorable innings.

The three Tests will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

No.4 ranked England is presently sitting in the seventh position on the Test championship table, while sixth-ranked Pakistan is fifth.

Schedule of Pakistan vs England test series:

1-5 December – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

9-13 December – 2nd Test, Multan

17-21 December – 3rd Test, Karachi.