Xander Schauffele is officially on a winning streak after wrapping up the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The 11th-ranked player in the world backed up his win at the Travelers Championship with a victory at the Adare Manor in Ireland.

The event took place Monday and Tuesday in a venue that will also host the 2027 Ryder Cup, and featured a number of the world’s best, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Tiger Woods among others.

Schauffele had the benefit of getting off to a good start with an 8-under 64 first round courtesy of eight birdies and no bogeys to set a new course record at Adare Manor before Padraig Harrington tied that course record on Day 2.

The American then needed just a round of 2-under 70 in the second and final round to secure a one-shot victory over Sam Burns.

The Olympic champion next heads to this week’s Genesis Scottish Open before heading to St Andrew’s in hopes of capturing his first major title.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods struggled after teeing off for the first time since the PGA Championship.

The 15-time major champion opened with a 5-over 77 Monday after a tough day on the greens before improving with a 2-over 74 to finish 7th at the JP McManus Pro-Am.

After missing the second major of the year, Woods is set to play next week at St Andrews, the site of his first two Open Championship victories, coming in 2000 and 2005.

Here are notable finishes from Adare Manor: