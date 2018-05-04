Sceptre College holds Open House

Staff Reporter

Sceptre College held its Open House in . It was attended by students, parents and the faculty. Miss NishaGhumro, the CEO, took the stage to define her vision to bring a revolutionary change in the education system with Virtual Reality technology. Sceptre College is an A Levels college which will be offering a wide range of A Level courses along with numerous Co-curricular activities and diploma program to encourage and develop soft skills.

The program also consisted of the introduction of a very experienced and renowned faculty followed by the demonstration of the Virtual Reality and tilt brush technique to show how learning can be enhanced for students the way it’s done in top level colleges the world over. There was great emphasis placed on quality and leadership skills that the institute hopes to instill in the students.

The campus videos were revealed to the audience that consisted of images of an in-house swimming pool, air conditioned rooms, basketball court, gym and a state of the art library. The event also included drum circle; an exercise to release stress and achieve positivity.