Sceptic US intervention laws: Ex nihilo nihil fit ?

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

PAKISTAN’S Foreign Office has justifiably protested against US’ latest drone attack in Khurram agency (Jan 17). Agreeably, since 9/11 the US law regime has been fundamentally facing the task of constitutionalisation of international law. The International law and the International relations experts argue that legitimacy has become a sine qua non for a successful American grand strategy. If the US is successfully going to persuade both allies and adversaries to behave in ways that the US would prefer, then Washington itself must act in ways that are appropriate and that accord with accepted norms and standards of established international behaviour. In this backdrop, a restraint strategy needs to be replaced in place of imperialist legalism in terms of humanitarian intervention/ US’ preemptive defence/targeted killing via drone strikes.

Since it is impossible that something can arise out of nothing (ex nihilo nihil fit), Americans and Europeans disagree about the role of international law and international institutions and about the nebulous but critical question of what confers legitimacy on international action. But it is vital to understand from where standards of legitimacy emerge. In this regard, one cannot help recognizing the potentiality of legitimacy vis-à-vis foreign policy of a country.

The issue of legitimacy raises at least five significant questions/ unresolved issues (to be clear, the study of legitimacy in the conduct of international affairs). But unfortunately these questions remain insufficiently answered: (1) the need to find out more about why nations do not comply with their international law obligations and the role that government legal advisers actually play in this respect; (2) the desirability of examining the role of, not only the US State Department Legal Adviser, but of all foreign office legal advisers collectively in making the international legal system work and of fostering closer consultative and other cooperative relationships among foreign office legal advisers from the US and other countries; (3) the likelihood that the problem in achieving greater US compliance with international law lies – not only reflecting deficiencies in US’ procedures and institutions for delivering sound legal advice to US government officials – but also unraveling an apparent broad skepticism regarding international law on the part of the many US officials, the media, and the public; (4) the consequent need to learn more about what these attitudes and perceptions are and how they might be changed so as to encourage broader governmental and public understanding of and respect for the role and importance of international law in an effective US foreign policy; and (5)what are the costs of acting illegitimately?

Indisputably, violating international norms may undermine a state’s ability to get what it wants in international politics, the costs may be long-term and much affecting the strategic interests. Intervention on the pretext of preemptive self-defence/humanitarian intervention in the emerging global order is a multi-faceted task. Academics, military attorneys and international law experts have taken very different views regarding the legality of preemptive self-defence, and their views might be seen as falling into four basic schools of thought: the strict constructionist school, the imminent threat school, the qualitative threat school and the “charter is dead” school.

The post-1945 legal practice -embracing its values from the UN Charter -seems to uphold the doctrine of non-intervention. Yet, there are many realist legal scholars who argued vociferously for the right of unilateral humanitarian intervention on the pretext of collective defence or anticipatory self-defence in the post 9/11 phase. To date, however, no authoritative decision-maker within the international community has taken a position on whether preemptive self-defence is permissible under international law, or whether it is permissible but only under certain conditions. The UN has already taken a blunt view on US’ targeted killings via drone strikes. Wolfgang Neskovic, a German legal expert argues: “International law contains no legal basis for the killing of alleged terrorists outside a combat situation. In the case of Pakistan, for example, so far no western country has officially announced that it is a war zone or that this is an armed conflict within the meaning of international law.”

Despite the fact that compliance with international law on the use of armed force presents extraordinary problems, for such law implicates core national security interests of states (albeit intrinsically falling in conflict over the US constitutional law- war power resolution of 1973), yet by no means it may provide any justification for the US to hold a license to kill anyone unjustifiably.

‘Rise and Kill First,’ new book authored by the New York Times’ writer Ronen Bergman is an eye opener commentary. It strongly suggests that Israel used radiation poisoning to kill Yasser Arafat, the long-time Palestinian leader, an act its officials have consistently denied. He says that while the US has tighter constraints on its agents than does Israel, President George W. Bush adopted many Israeli techniques after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and President Barack Obama launched several hundred targeted killings. Bergman raises moral and legal concerns provoked by state-sponsored killing, including the existence of separate legal systems for secret agents and the rest of Israel. America’s foreign intervention laws hold such indoctrination which is beyond a fortiori argumentation. Therefore, Trump’s foreign policy narrative needs a democratic check on the exercise of American power beyond” you are with us or against us’’ approach. To defend the legitimacy of its position with regard to the doctrines of intervention-cum-drone operations, Washington needs to replace its strategic legalism with idealist-cum-moralist legalism thereby leaving its materially conceived interests, without this judicious recourse, future of US foreign policy seems totally adrift and misdirected via fervent scepticism.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.