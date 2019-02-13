‘SCENE ON’ announces Platinum sponsorship for Karachi Kings

Staff Reporter

Karachi

As the whole nation is gearing up to enjoy the most exciting cricket-extravaganza of 2019 that promises to feature thrilling performances by the world’s most popular cricketers; The exciting new brand of salty snacks with tantalizing flavors– “SCENE ON” by National Foods has announced to be the Platinum Sponsor for the star-studded team – the Karachi Kings.

Partnering with the Karachi Kings, SCENE ON aims to provide many exhilarating and memorable moments to the citizens of Karachi. In a short span of time, with its bold and tantalizing flavors has rapidly gained attraction amongst the teenagers, SCENE ON has gained tremendous popularity among the consumers, especially teenagers, who love these high quality, savory snacks, packed with bold flavors that unleash the true potential of the youth. It is available in two dynamic shapes; Hoops and Krunch with six lip-smacking flavors.

As the cricket season begins on 7th February, the Karachi Kings 2019 squad has already been announced. It includes some of the best local and international cricketers like; Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Sikandar Raza, Aaron Summers, Awais Zia, Osama Mir, Sohail Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Liam Livingstone, Colin Ingram, Usman Shinwari, Ravi Bopara, etc.

The cricket series will feature thrilling competitions between major teams like: Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

