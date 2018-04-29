SCE chairman visits OLMT project sites

City Reporter

Chairman, Special Committee of Experts (SCE), Justice (Retd) Sayed Zahid Hussain on Saturday visited various sites of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and reviewed the pace of work.

He visited G.P.O, Supreme Court Registry, Saint Andrew’s Church, Shah Chiragh Building, Mauj Darya Shrine and other under construction areas of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT)) project.

However, the Chairman has called a meeting of all stakeholders on April 30 (Monday) to take input from the LDA and to oversee the implementation of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.