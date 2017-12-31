SCCW, PFA starts collecting drinking water samples

Staff Reporter

On the directions of Apex Court, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has started to collect drinking water samples from different public points and water filtration plants of different Union Councils of city on Saturday.

PFA’s watchdogs under the supervisor of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal and Supreme Court Committee for Water (SCCW) have paid surprised visits on several water filtration plants and collected drinking water samples which have been sent for laboratory test.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Noor ul Amin Mengal said that Supreme Court has sought report within one month but we are trying to compile it before timeframe by completing water samples collecting process in next couple of days from across the city.

PFA is trying to ensure the presence of healthy drinking water by overcoming on water issues. He said that PFA will take action against responsible in the light of laboratory report. Food teams have collected water samples from Jami drinking water plant, Erie drinking water plant, Teaching Hospital Shahdara, Shareef Medical Hospital, Punjab Dental Hospital, University of Lahore Teaching Hospital and other points.