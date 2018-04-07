SCCI welcomes tax amnesty scheme

Peshawar

People from all walks of life including senior leaders of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and economic experts here Friday highly welcomed tax-amnesty scheme and termed it a very positive step of the Government to bring tax evaders under tax net.

They said the new income tax reforms package coupled with tax-amnesty scheme announced by the Prime Minister, will immensely help bring non-taxpayers and tax evaders into tax-net besides broaden the revenue base of the country where only 1.2 million people out of the total population of 207 million pay taxes.

Fawad Ishaq, former President SCCI told APP said the new tax amnesty scheme was a right step taken by the Government to bring tax evaders under tax net besides enhancing the country’s revenue base.

He said increasing tax base and revenue generation was imperative for provision of better economic and social services to people.

Pakistan needed such type of amnesty scheme because people transferred their money abroad due to terrorism and poor law and order situation in the past. The law and order situation is now fully restored in the country and people can bring their money back by taking full advantage of the new scheme.—APP