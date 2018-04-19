SCCI warns of giving SOS call for saving industry in KP

Strongly opposes levy on RLNG

Peshawar

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Zahidullah Shinwari Wednesday warned of giving SOS (Save Our Souls) calls for saving industry in terrorism battered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Addressing a press conference here at SCCI, Zahidullah Shinwari also expressed strong reservation and condemnation over levy of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on industrial and commercial consumers by Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

Senator Nauman Wazir, former President SCCI, Riaz Arshad, Zia-ul-Haq Sharhadi, President CNG Association, Pervez Khattak and other prominent businessmen were also present on the occasion.

“Imposition of such kind of taxes and surcharges like RLNG, GIDC etc besides non provision of facilities granted by constitution and due to slump in business in the wake of impact of terrorism has brought the industry of KP on the verge of closure,” claims president SCCI.

Terming levy of RLNG totally in violation of Article 158 of constitution, Zahidullah Shinwari announced that SCCI will knock the door of court for getting relief from this cess.

He said KP is self sufficient in gas production as the province is producing 100 mmcf gas extra from its requirement and therefore levy of RLNG is totally in violation of the constitution of Pakistan.

He also apprised newsmen that SCCI is also approaching political leadership of the province who in a recently held ‘Charter of Economy’ conference of SCCI expressed the resolve of taking up issues relating to economic benefit of KP and FATA in parliament.

We would also try to get support of politicians against implementation of RLNG, which if not lifted would result in closure of 70 percent of industry of the province, Zahid warned.

He also deplored that after passage of one year over termination of moratorium imposed on issuance of

new industrial gas connection in the country, SNGPL is not issuing connection to the applicants standing in queue in KP. Even the existing industries applying for expansion of gas supply are not being entertained on different pretexts.

Zahid said due to locational disadvantage of KP and law and order situation in the wake of wave of militancy and ensuing war against terrorism, a large number of industrialists and businessmen have shifted to other parts of the province, causing huge capital flight.

Zahid also deplored drastic drop in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan which has mostly affected business community of KP.

He said the recent requirement of quarantine by Plant and Protection Department has badly affected import of fresh and dry fruit from Afghanistan, inflicting serve financial damages on businessmen of Pakistan and Afghanistan as well.

Similarly, he continued, imposition of Regulatory Duty on import from Afghanistan also left damaging impact on business between the two countries. In response to Regulatory Duty, Afghan government increased taxes on import from Pakistan which resulted in slump in business.

Zahid said Pakistan enjoys win win situation in trade with Afghanistan and such measures should be taken which should promote business between the two countries instead of reducing the existing level.

He also objected recently announced Tax Amnesty scheme and said SCCI had extended conditional support to it if it is aimed at expanding the tax net in the country.—APP