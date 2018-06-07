SCCI to hold business award ceremony in Istanbul

It aims to attract Turkish investment in KP.

Peshawar

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) decided to hold Business Excellence Award ceremony in

Istanbul, capital of Turkey with the objective of attracting Turkish investmentin Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This year the prestigious Business Excellence Award for the year 2017-18 will be held in Istanbul on 8, 9 and 10 August, 2018,” announced Zahidullah Shinwari, President SCCI.

Addressing a press conference, Zahidullah Shinwari said the event will provide an exposure to KP businessmen for doing business at international level.

The SCCI will take a delegation comprising around 100 members of businessmen from KP to Turkey, Zahid told the newsmen.

The ceremony will be graced by Mayor of Istanbul as chief guest and Pakistan embassy is extending full cooperation in this regard, he added.

During the visit, Zahid said an investment conference will also held in Istanbul wherein businessmen and investors of Turkey will be given presentations on different potential business opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

‘Businessmen to Businessmen’ (B to B) meetings will also be arranged on the occasion so that businessmen of both the countries should have the opportunity of interaction and exchanging views for initiation of commerce

and trade in both the countries.

President SCCI said it is a very good opportunity and will serve as expansion of business in KP and FATA through development of relations between businessmen of Pakistan and Turkey.

Turkish businessmen show great interest for investment in Pakistan and KP, Zahid continued. He said this ceremony will provide them an opportunity to meet with people and exchange views.

“Holding of Business Excellence Award ceremony in Istanbul will also portray soft image of KP at international level,” observed Adeel Rauf, a prominent businessman of KP and Chairman, Award Committee. Speaking at the press conference, Adeel said KP’s image is very tarnished due to spate of militancy and terrorism in the region during last one decade. Due to incidents of terrorism, international investors are shying from investing here for the sake

of safety, he added.

However, he continued, through holding of this event in Turkey our image will improve and direct interaction between businessmen of both the countries will open new vistas of investment and trade in the region.

He said holding of this conference will have very positive impact on the economy of KP as our businessmen will get exposure to international trade and to new opportunities of business. It merits a mention here that SCCI holds on annual basis Businessmen Excellence Award ceremony for encouragement of businessmen of the province by honoring distinguished businessmen and industrialists will awards.—APP