SCCI terms federal budget as ‘balanced’, growth oriented

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has termed the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year as ‘balanced’ and growth oriented.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday to record his comments on the federal budget, Sherbaz Bilour said implementation of measures announced in speech by Federal Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, will bring in economic growth in the country besides creating jobs for unemployed youth.

SCCI president was flanked by former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ghazanfar Bilour, Former Presidents of SCCI, Riaz Arshad, Faiz Ahamd and Malik Niaz. Sherbaz Bilour also welcomed exemption of Federal Excise Duty (FED) in PATA (Provincial Administrative Tribal Area).—APP