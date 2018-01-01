SCCI for setting up export monitoring committee

Sialkot

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik demanded the government to set -up an export monitoring committee to keep an account of policies formulation and their implementation.

The proposed committee should also identify problems related to export and recommend remedial measures and solutions for overcoming the issues, he added. He also urged upon the government to take a step for setting up of sector specific Export Promotion Councils in the country.

Talking to APP on Sunday, the SCCI president said that keeping in view fast changing business trends globally a new concept of Shared Showrooms had been introduced in various countries. He suggested that Shared Showrooms and display centres in potential markets should also be set -up for providing opportunities to exporters to showcase their products with proper marketing facilities.

Zahid said the SCCI could offer significant help to the concerned high-ups in identifying such shared showrooms. For development of the export sector, it was imperative for the government to devise a sound sector specific strategy, he said.

In order to achieve positive results, he said that it was important that high priority sectors and potential sectors should also be identified depending on level of production and supply, potential contribution to exports, demand in international market and capacity to contribute towards economic development of the country, he added. The SCCI president said the government should provide special incentives to encourage the export of high priority sectors like textile and clothing, surgical and dental instruments.—APP