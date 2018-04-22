SCCI sends budget proposals to federal govt

Sialkot

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has sent budget proposals to the federal government, calling for enhancing the limit of financing facility for the SMEs up to Rs 5 million in the budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik told the media that the Chamber also demanded the government give subsidy on the machinery imported by the manufacturers-cum-exporters keeping in view annual turnover of the export business to help them adopt the latest technology and manufacturing practices as well.

Zahid Malik also urged the government to ensure early installation of scanners at all Customs stations in Pakistan to avoid mishandling of export consignments during the inspection by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Customs as well.

He said that easy mechanism for exit of exporters in genuine cases of losses/decline in business should also be provided by the government.

The SCCI president said that manufacturer-cum-exporters should be allowed to import raw materials and machinery used for goods manufacturing to be exported at the rate of zero per cent and exporters should be exempted from tax on cash withdrawals.

He proposed that a provision should be incorporated in Section 159 to allow such exporters to apply for tax exemption under Section 231-A. This will prevent unnecessary blockade of funds of the exporters as well, he added.

He said that export-oriented units (EOUs) were exempted from payment of Customs Duty and Sales Tax for import and purchase under SRO 326/327. Yet, they have to pay advance income tax on import and purchase of raw materials which is also accumulated as refunds and is paid back by the government after considerable time.

He said the SRO should be suitably amended to include income tax exemption for the EOUs as well, so that the exporters are not subjected to collection of advance income tax. Zahid Malik suggested that automatic compensation to the Sialkot exporters should be allowed equivalent to 14 per cent per annum of the outstanding amount for the period after application of refund filed as well.—APP