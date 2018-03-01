SCCI to send high profile trade delegation to S Korea

Sialkot

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced to send a high profile trade delegation to South Korea for finding out the new vistas of mutual trade and business.

SCCI’s International Trade and Exhibition Committee chairman Qaisar Baig told the media that SCCI trade delegation’s visit to South Korea would also help in boosting mutual trade ties between Pakistan and South Korea, besides, ensuring Sialkot exporters’ easy access to South Korean international trade markets as well.

He said that SCCI had selected eight exporting companies through a draw for the SCCI trade delegation to visit South Korea. He said that SCCI would also hold international trade exhibitions of Sialkot-made world class export products soon in Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Uzbekistan and Japan as well. Chairman Air Sial airline Fazal Jillani, Senior Vice Chairman Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Sialkot based export tycoons Mian Muhammad Anwar, Waqas Akram Awan and Aamir Hameed Bhatti also attended the meeting.—APP