SCCI for removing hindrances in promotion of Pak-Iran trade

Peshawar

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Zahidullah Shinwari has stressed the need for removing hindrances in promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran.

In order to achieve this goal, President SCCI suggested for establishment of Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He expressed these views during visit of members of Aromia Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Iran to SCCI here on Wednesday. The Iranian businessmen, mostly dealing in fresh and dry fruit, were led by Acting Deputy Consul General of Iran, Syed Ibrahim Dahanvi.

The trade between the two neighbouring countries has the potential of extending it to dollar five billion, Shinwari opined. He said smuggling of goods between Pakistan and Iran is detrimental for the interest of both the countries.

He also laid stress on setting up of banking system between both the countries and for strengthening it. The Iranian investors can benefit from opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by investing in different projects of hydel power generation, oil & gas, tourism, marble, mines and mineral and industrial sector, Zahid suggested.

He reiterated his recommendations for promotion of formal and informal trade between Pakistan and Iran besides increasing exchange of trade delegations between the two countries for development of confidence among people and business fraternity. Speaking on the occasion, Acting Deputy Consul General of Iran agreed with the suggestions presented by President SCCI. He said through promotion of business to business ties, the economy of both Pakistan and Iran can be strengthened.—APP