SCCI demands restoration of train service

Sialkot

Business community and general public have appealed to Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to restore Sialkot-Rawalpindi and Sialkot-Lahore train services as soon as possible. Talking to APP on Monday, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik said that railway tracks were upgraded in various parts of the country but upgradation of tracks in Sialkot had been ignored. A large number of industrial labourers were facing serious problems due to suspension of the train service between Sialkot-Lahore and Sialkot-Rawalpindi sectors, he said. Meanwhile, small traders also appealed to the railways minister to start a cargo train service from the export-oriented city, which is a hub of cottage industry.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp