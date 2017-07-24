SCCI calls for setting up material testing laboratory in Sialkot

Sialkot

President, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Majid Raza Bhutta urged the government to take immediate steps for setting up a state-of-the-art material testing laboratory to support highly valued sectors like surgical instruments, sports goods and sportswear, leather wear and others.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that in the absence of laboratory, the exporters have to send their samples abroad to get their products testified and certified to be accepted worldwide.

The SCCI President underscored the need for establishing a high powered Leather Promotion Council and establish Tannery Zones in Leather Clusters of Pakistan with all the compliance’s ensured right from the slaughter houses to end product.

The SCCI President called for encourage the vendors of leather industry including slaughter houses, collection centres, tanneries and others to reorganize themselves according to latest LWG Standards and provide them with incentives for implementing the LWG Standards.

The SCCI President further said that international market requirements, quality, environment and social standards were changing rapidly, which demand tractability and transparency of the full supply chain of leather products being manufactured in Pakistan for complying with the new international quality standards being introduced by REACH and Leather Working Group (LWG).

Pakistan’s tanners, leather goods manufacturers and exporters have to acquire latest technology and ensure that products conform to international quality requirements in order to compete in the international markets in coming years, he said.

Majid said that with the introduction of new standards by REACH and Leather Working Group (LWG), it is now being made mandatory for any business involved in leather products to ensure that necessary compliance was made right from the start of value chain which seems impossible to implement given the present scenario of our country.—APP